Here's Why Sanford (NZSE:SAN) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Sanford (NZSE:SAN), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Sanford Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Impressively, Sanford has grown EPS by 17% per year, compound, in the last three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Sanford is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.2 percentage points to 6.5%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Sanford.

Are Sanford Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last twelve months Sanford insiders spent NZ$61k on stock; good news for shareholders. While this investment may be modest, it is great considering the lack of insider selling. We also note that it was the Chief Executive Officer, Peter Reidie, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying NZ$50k for shares at about NZ$4.20 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Sanford bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have NZ$30m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 7.8% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Sanford Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Sanford's strong EPS growth. Furthermore, company insiders have been adding to their significant stake in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Sanford you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

