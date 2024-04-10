Here's Why Sasbadi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SASBADI) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Sasbadi Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SASBADI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is Sasbadi Holdings Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. In impressive fashion, Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.01 to RM0.018, over the previous 12 months. Year on year growth of 73% is certainly a sight to behold.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Sasbadi Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.5% to 12%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Sasbadi Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM74m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Sasbadi Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So we're pleased to report that Sasbadi Holdings Berhad insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Owning 41% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Although, with Sasbadi Holdings Berhad being valued at RM74m, this is a small company we're talking about. That means insiders only have RM30m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Sasbadi Holdings Berhad with market caps under RM950m is about RM497k.

The Sasbadi Holdings Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM40k in the year to August 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Sasbadi Holdings Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Sasbadi Holdings Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bucket-load of shares, and the CEO pay seems really quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that Sasbadi Holdings Berhad is worth considering carefully. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Sasbadi Holdings Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

