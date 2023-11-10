Here's Why Shareholders Should Examine Antipa Minerals Limited's (ASX:AZY) CEO Compensation Package More Closely

Key Insights

Antipa Minerals Limited (ASX:AZY) has not performed well recently and CEO Roger Mason will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 17th of November. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing Antipa Minerals Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Antipa Minerals Limited has a market capitalization of AU$58m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth AU$613k over the year to June 2023. We note that's a decrease of 39% compared to last year. In particular, the salary of AU$334.5k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below AU$315m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$392k. This suggests that Roger Mason is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Roger Mason also holds AU$214k worth of Antipa Minerals stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$335k AU$330k 55% Other AU$279k AU$672k 45% Total Compensation AU$613k AU$1.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 61% of total compensation represents salary and 39% is other remuneration. Antipa Minerals sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Antipa Minerals Limited's Growth

Over the last three years, Antipa Minerals Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 1.6% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 59%.

A lack of EPS improvement is not good to see. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Antipa Minerals Limited Been A Good Investment?

Few Antipa Minerals Limited shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -69% over three years. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. That's why we did our research, and identified 6 warning signs for Antipa Minerals (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

