Here's Why Shareholders Should Examine JEMTEC Inc.'s (CVE:JTC) CEO Compensation Package More Closely

JEMTEC will host its Annual General Meeting on 31st of January

Salary of CA$254.6k is part of CEO Eric Caton's total remuneration

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Over the past three years, JEMTEC's EPS fell by 64% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 63%

JEMTEC Inc. (CVE:JTC) has not performed well recently and CEO Eric Caton will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 31st of January. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Eric Caton Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that JEMTEC Inc. has a market capitalization of CA$2.0m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of CA$365k for the year to July 2023. That's a modest increase of 3.6% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at CA$254.6k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Canadian Electronic industry with market capitalizations under CA$270m, the reported median total CEO compensation was CA$308k. So it looks like JEMTEC compensates Eric Caton in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Eric Caton directly owns CA$412k worth of shares in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CA$255k CA$255k 70% Other CA$110k CA$98k 30% Total Compensation CA$365k CA$352k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 73% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 27% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between JEMTEC and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

JEMTEC Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, JEMTEC Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 64% per year. Its revenue is down 40% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has JEMTEC Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Few JEMTEC Inc. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -63% over three years. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. We did our research and identified 4 warning signs (and 3 which are concerning) in JEMTEC we think you should know about.

