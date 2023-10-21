Here's Why Shareholders Should Examine QuinStreet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Compensation Package More Closely

Key Insights

QuinStreet will host its Annual General Meeting on 27th of October

Total pay for CEO Doug Valenti includes US$572.2k salary

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

QuinStreet's EPS declined by 121% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 39%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has not performed well recently and CEO Doug Valenti will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 27th of October. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Doug Valenti Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that QuinStreet, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$569m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.8m for the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 11% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$572k.

For comparison, other companies in the American Interactive Media and Services industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.8m. This suggests that QuinStreet remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Moreover, Doug Valenti also holds US$20m worth of QuinStreet stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary US$572k US$541k 12% Other US$4.2m US$3.8m 88% Total Compensation US$4.8m US$4.3m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. QuinStreet sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

QuinStreet, Inc.'s Growth

QuinStreet, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 121% a year over the last three years. The trailing twelve months of revenue was pretty much the same as the prior period.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the flat revenue is seriously uninspiring. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has QuinStreet, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -39% over three years, QuinStreet, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for QuinStreet that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: QuinStreet is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

