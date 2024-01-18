Here's Why Some Shareholders May Not Be Too Generous With AH-Vest Limited's (JSE:AHL) CEO Compensation This Year

Key Insights

AH-Vest's Annual General Meeting to take place on 24th of January

Salary of R922.3k is part of CEO Muhammed Naasif Darsot's total remuneration

The overall pay is 65% below the industry average

AH-Vest's three-year loss to shareholders was 67% while its EPS was down 44% over the past three years

The disappointing performance at AH-Vest Limited (JSE:AHL) will make some shareholders rather disheartened. At the upcoming AGM on 24th of January, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. From our analysis below, we think CEO compensation looks appropriate for now.

Comparing AH-Vest Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that AH-Vest Limited has a market capitalization of R16m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as R2.0m for the year to June 2023. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at R922k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the South African Food industry with market capitalizations below R3.8b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was R5.8m. Accordingly, AH-Vest pays its CEO under the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary R922k R918k 46% Other R1.1m R1.1m 54% Total Compensation R2.0m R2.0m 100%

On an industry level, around 46% of total compensation represents salary and 54% is other remuneration. AH-Vest is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

JSE:AHL CEO Compensation January 18th 2024

A Look at AH-Vest Limited's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, AH-Vest Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 44% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 2.5%.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. The fairly low revenue growth fails to impress given that the EPS is down. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has AH-Vest Limited Been A Good Investment?

The return of -67% over three years would not have pleased AH-Vest Limited shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 3 warning signs for AH-Vest (2 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Switching gears from AH-Vest, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

