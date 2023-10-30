Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Nova Wellness Group Berhad's (KLSE:NOVA) CEO Pay Packet

Key Insights

In the past three years, shareholders of Nova Wellness Group Berhad (KLSE:NOVA) have seen a loss on their investment. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 6th of November. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Nyie Phang Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Nova Wellness Group Berhad has a market capitalization of RM233m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM639k over the year to June 2023. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. Notably, the salary which is RM528.0k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysia Personal Products industry with market capitalizations under RM956m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM639k. From this we gather that Nyie Phang is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Nyie Phang also holds RM135m worth of Nova Wellness Group Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM528k RM498k 83% Other RM111k RM139k 17% Total Compensation RM639k RM637k 100%

On an industry level, around 82% of total compensation represents salary and 18% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Nova Wellness Group Berhad allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Nova Wellness Group Berhad's Growth

Over the past three years, Nova Wellness Group Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 4.7% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 7.3%.

We would argue that the lack of revenue growth in the last year is less than ideal, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Nova Wellness Group Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 6.9% over three years, some Nova Wellness Group Berhad investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 2 warning signs for Nova Wellness Group Berhad that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

