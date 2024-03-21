Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Huber+Suhner AG's (VTX:HUBN) CEO Pay Packet

Key Insights

Huber+Suhner to hold its Annual General Meeting on 27th of March

Salary of CHF558.0k is part of CEO Urs Ryffel's total remuneration

The total compensation is 39% higher than the average for the industry

Huber+Suhner's total shareholder return over the past three years was 5.5% while its EPS grew by 9.3% over the past three years

Performance at Huber+Suhner AG (VTX:HUBN) has been reasonably good and CEO Urs Ryffel has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. As shareholders go into the upcoming AGM on 27th of March, CEO compensation will probably not be their focus, but rather the steps management will take to continue the growth momentum. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

Comparing Huber+Suhner AG's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Huber+Suhner AG has a market capitalization of CHF1.3b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as CHF1.2m for the year to December 2023. That's a notable decrease of 13% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at CHF558k.

In comparison with other companies in the Swiss Electrical industry with market capitalizations ranging from CHF887m to CHF2.8b, the reported median CEO total compensation was CHF891k. This suggests that Urs Ryffel is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Urs Ryffel also holds CHF3.1m worth of Huber+Suhner stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary CHF558k CHF550k 45% Other CHF682k CHF880k 55% Total Compensation CHF1.2m CHF1.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 44% of total compensation represents salary and 56% is other remuneration. Huber+Suhner is largely mirroring the industry average when it comes to the share a salary enjoys in overall compensation. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Huber+Suhner AG's Growth

Huber+Suhner AG has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 9.3% a year over the past three years. It saw its revenue drop 11% over the last year.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. These two metrics are moving in different directions, so while it's hard to be confident judging performance, we think the stock is worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Huber+Suhner AG Been A Good Investment?

Huber+Suhner AG has generated a total shareholder return of 5.5% over three years, so most shareholders wouldn't be too disappointed. Although, there's always room to improve. In light of that, investors might probably want to see an improvement on their returns before they feel generous about increasing the CEO remuneration.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. We've identified 1 warning sign for Huber+Suhner that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Important note: Huber+Suhner is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

