Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing P.A. Resources Berhad's (KLSE:PA) CEO Pay Packet

P.A. Resources Berhad to hold its Annual General Meeting on 8th of December

Salary of RM732.0k is part of CEO Kuan Lau's total remuneration

The overall pay is 39% above the industry average

Over the past three years, P.A. Resources Berhad's EPS grew by 15% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 5.8%

In the past three years, the share price of P.A. Resources Berhad (KLSE:PA) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. The AGM coming up on the 8th of December could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

Comparing P.A. Resources Berhad's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that P.A. Resources Berhad has a market capitalization of RM388m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM1.3m for the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 32% on last year. We note that the salary of RM732.0k makes up a sizeable portion of the total compensation received by the CEO.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysian Metals and Mining industry with market capitalizations below RM935m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM946k. This suggests that Kuan Lau is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Kuan Lau also holds RM17m worth of P.A. Resources Berhad stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM732k RM684k 56% Other RM578k RM308k 44% Total Compensation RM1.3m RM992k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 70% of total compensation represents salary and 30% is other remuneration. P.A. Resources Berhad sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

A Look at P.A. Resources Berhad's Growth Numbers

P.A. Resources Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 15% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 7.3% over the previous year.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has P.A. Resources Berhad Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 5.8% over three years, some P.A. Resources Berhad investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. If there are some unknown variables that are influencing the stock's price, surely shareholders would have some concerns. The upcoming AGM will be a chance for shareholders to question the board on key matters, such as CEO remuneration or any other issues they might have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

