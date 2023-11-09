Here's Why Shareholders May Want To Be Cautious With Increasing Harn Len Corporation Bhd's (KLSE:HARNLEN) CEO Pay Packet

Key Insights

Harn Len Corporation Bhd to hold its Annual General Meeting on 16th of November

Total pay for CEO Quek Low includes RM1.18m salary

The total compensation is 474% higher than the average for the industry

Harn Len Corporation Bhd's EPS declined by 45% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 250%

The share price of Harn Len Corporation Bhd (KLSE:HARNLEN) has increased significantly over the past few years. However, the earnings growth has not kept up with the share price momentum, suggesting that some other factors may be driving the price direction. Some of these issues will occupy shareholders' minds as the AGM rolls around on 16th of November. They will be able to influence managerial decisions through the exercise of their voting power on resolutions, such as CEO remuneration and other matters, which may influence future company prospects. In our analysis below, we show why shareholders may consider holding off a raise for the CEO's compensation until company performance improves.

Comparing Harn Len Corporation Bhd's CEO Compensation With The Industry

According to our data, Harn Len Corporation Bhd has a market capitalization of RM460m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth RM1.2m over the year to December 2022. Notably, that's an increase of 46% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is RM1.18m, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the Malaysian Food industry with market capitalizations below RM939m, reported a median total CEO compensation of RM210k. Hence, we can conclude that Quek Low is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Quek Low holds RM14m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary RM1.2m RM806k 97% Other RM32k RM23k 3% Total Compensation RM1.2m RM829k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 64% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 36% is other remuneration. Harn Len Corporation Bhd is focused on going down a more traditional approach and is paying a higher portion of compensation through salary, as compared to non-salary benefits. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Harn Len Corporation Bhd's Growth Numbers

Harn Len Corporation Bhd has reduced its earnings per share by 45% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 16% over the previous year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Harn Len Corporation Bhd Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 250%, over three years, would leave most Harn Len Corporation Bhd shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Harn Len Corporation Bhd pays its CEO a majority of compensation through a salary. Despite the strong returns on shareholders' investments, the fact that earnings have failed to grow makes us skeptical about the stock keeping up its current momentum. Shareholders should make the most of the coming opportunity to question the board on key concerns they may have and revisit their investment thesis with regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Harn Len Corporation Bhd that you should be aware of before investing.

