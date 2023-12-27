Here's Why Shell (SHEL) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

The latest trading session saw Shell (SHEL) ending at $66.13, denoting a +0.03% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.89%.

The upcoming earnings release of Shell will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 1, 2024. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.09, marking a 24.28% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $90.92 billion, showing a 10.15% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $8.32 per share and a revenue of $357.22 billion, signifying shifts of -22.68% and -7.5%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Shell. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.86% decrease. Shell is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Shell is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.94. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.41.

Meanwhile, SHEL's PEG ratio is currently 0.85. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SHEL's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, placing it within the top 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

