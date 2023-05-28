Here's Why Stabilus (ETR:STM) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Stabilus (ETR:STM). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Quickly Is Stabilus Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. We can see that in the last three years Stabilus grew its EPS by 15% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. EBIT margins for Stabilus remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 21% to €1.2b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Stabilus' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Stabilus Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Stabilus insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. Indeed, they hold €11m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Stabilus To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Stabilus is that it is growing profits. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for Stabilus that you should be aware of.

