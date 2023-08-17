Here's Why Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Stella-Jones Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that Stella-Jones' EPS has grown 20% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. The music to the ears of Stella-Jones shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 10% to 13% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Stella-Jones' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Stella-Jones Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Stella-Jones with market caps between CA$2.7b and CA$8.7b is about CA$4.6m.

Stella-Jones' CEO took home a total compensation package worth CA$3.3m in the year leading up to December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Stella-Jones To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Stella-Jones has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Strong EPS growth is a great look for the company and reasonable CEO compensation sweetens the deal for investors ass it alludes to management being conscious of frivolous spending. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Stella-Jones , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

