Here's Why Stemmer Imaging (ETR:S9I) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Stemmer Imaging (ETR:S9I). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Stemmer Imaging with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Stemmer Imaging's Improving Profits

Stemmer Imaging has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that Stemmer Imaging's EPS has grown from €2.24 to €2.77 over twelve months. That's a 24% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Stemmer Imaging shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 13% to 17% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Stemmer Imaging Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Stemmer Imaging followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Holding €53m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. Amounting to 26% of the outstanding shares, indicating that insiders are also significantly impacted by the decisions they make on the behalf of the business.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. For companies with market capitalisations between €93m and €371m, like Stemmer Imaging, the median CEO pay is around €565k.

The Stemmer Imaging CEO received €493k in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Stemmer Imaging Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Stemmer Imaging is that it is growing profits. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Stemmer Imaging, but the pleasant picture gets better than that. With company insiders aligning themselves considerably with the company's success and modest CEO compensation, there's no arguments that this is a stock worth looking into. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Stemmer Imaging that you need to take into consideration.

