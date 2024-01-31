Here's Why T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like T7 Global Berhad (KLSE:T7GLOBAL). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

T7 Global Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that T7 Global Berhad has managed to grow EPS by 23% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. T7 Global Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 9.0% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since T7 Global Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM334m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are T7 Global Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that T7 Global Berhad insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM107m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. That amounts to 32% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is T7 Global Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, T7 Global Berhad's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research, so it would seem that it's a good stock to follow. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for T7 Global Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a tailored list of Malaysian companies which have demonstrated growth backed by recent insider purchases.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

