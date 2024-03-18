Here's Why TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) Has Caught The Eye Of Investors

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is TETRA Technologies Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years TETRA Technologies grew its EPS by 5.5% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. TETRA Technologies shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.8% to 6.7%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Of course the knack is to find stocks that have their best days in the future, not in the past. You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for TETRA Technologies.

Are TETRA Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own TETRA Technologies shares worth a considerable sum. Holding US$56m worth of stock in the company is no laughing matter and insiders will be committed in delivering the best outcomes for shareholders. At 10% of the company, the co-investment by insiders fosters confidence that management will make long-term focussed decisions.

Is TETRA Technologies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for TETRA Technologies is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Even so, be aware that TETRA Technologies is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

