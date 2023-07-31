Here's Why We Think 3i Group (LON:III) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like 3i Group (LON:III), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

3i Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, 3i Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. 3i Group boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from UK£4.15 to UK£4.75, in the last year. This amounts to a 14% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that 3i Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for 3i Group remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 14% to UK£4.7b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are 3i Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Even though some insiders sold down their holdings, their actions speak louder than words with UK£577k more invested than sold by people who know they company best. An optimistic sign for those with 3i Group in their watchlist. We also note that it was the Independent Chairman of the Board, David A. Hutchison, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£230k for shares at about UK£16.34 each.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for 3i Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth UK£337m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is 3i Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

As previously touched on, 3i Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. On top of that, we've seen insiders buying shares even though they already own plenty. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for 3i Group that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

