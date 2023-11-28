Here's Why We Think ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ABN AMRO Bank (AMS:ABN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ABN AMRO Bank's Improving Profits

In the last three years ABN AMRO Bank's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that ABN AMRO Bank's EPS has grown from €2.27 to €2.79 over twelve months. This amounts to a 23% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Not all of ABN AMRO Bank's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for ABN AMRO Bank remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 4.3% to €8.5b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are ABN AMRO Bank Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. For companies with market capitalisations over €7.3b, like ABN AMRO Bank, the median CEO pay is around €3.0m.

ABN AMRO Bank's CEO took home a total compensation package of €1.0m in the year prior to December 2022. That's clearly well below average, so at a glance that arrangement seems generous to shareholders and points to a modest remuneration culture. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add ABN AMRO Bank To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of ABN AMRO Bank is that it is growing profits. Not only that, but the CEO is paid quite reasonably, which should prompt investors to feel more trusting of the board of directors. So all in all ABN AMRO Bank is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for ABN AMRO Bank (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

