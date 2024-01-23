Here's Why We Think AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like AltaGas (TSE:ALA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Check out our latest analysis for AltaGas

AltaGas' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that AltaGas' EPS has grown 18% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for AltaGas remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 2.1% to CA$14b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

TSX:ALA Earnings and Revenue History January 23rd 2024

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of AltaGas' forecast profits?

Story continues

Are AltaGas Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$8.2b company like AltaGas. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they hold CA$63m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Despite being just 0.8% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Does AltaGas Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into AltaGas' strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in AltaGas' continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for AltaGas (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

Although AltaGas certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Canadian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.