Here's Why We Think Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Altitude Group (LON:ALT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Altitude Group's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. Which is why EPS growth is looked upon so favourably. It's an outstanding feat for Altitude Group to have grown EPS from UK£0.0014 to UK£0.0055 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. But the key is discerning whether something profound has changed, or if this is a just a one-off boost.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note Altitude Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 57% to UK£19m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Altitude Group is no giant, with a market capitalisation of UK£32m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Altitude Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Altitude Group insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending UK£37k more on stock than they received from selling it. When you weigh that up, it is a mild positive, indicating increased alignment between shareholders and management. We also note that it was the company insider, Simon Taylor, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£552k for shares at about UK£0.46 each.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Altitude Group insiders own more than a third of the company. Owning 42% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. In terms of absolute value, insiders have UK£13m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

Should You Add Altitude Group To Your Watchlist?

Altitude Group's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Altitude Group deserves timely attention. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Altitude Group that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

