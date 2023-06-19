Here's Why We Think AMG Critical Materials (AMS:AMG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like AMG Critical Materials (AMS:AMG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for AMG Critical Materials

AMG Critical Materials' Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for AMG Critical Materials to have grown EPS from US$1.19 to US$6.72 in just one year. While it's difficult to sustain growth at that level, it bodes well for the company's outlook for the future. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of AMG Critical Materials shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 6.1% to 22% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of AMG Critical Materials' future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are AMG Critical Materials Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news is that AMG Critical Materials insiders spent a whopping US$2.3m on stock in just one year, without so much as a single sale. Knowing this, AMG Critical Materials will have have all eyes on them in anticipation for the what could happen in the near future. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Management Board & CEO Heinz Schimmelbusch for €1.0m worth of shares, at about €26.28 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for AMG Critical Materials is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. With a whopping US$90m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Does AMG Critical Materials Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

AMG Critical Materials' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Just as heartening; insiders both own and are buying more stock. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe AMG Critical Materials deserves timely attention. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with AMG Critical Materials.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, AMG Critical Materials isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here