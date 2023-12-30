Here's Why We Think Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' Improving Profits

In the last three years Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' EPS shot from US$1.59 to US$2.82, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 77% year-on-year growth like that.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. It's noted that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. The music to the ears of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 20% to 31% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$235m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals that you should be aware of.

Although Amphastar Pharmaceuticals certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

