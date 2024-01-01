Here's Why We Think Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Apex Healthcare Berhad's Improving Profits

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So a growing EPS generally brings attention to a company in the eyes of prospective investors. It's an outstanding feat for Apex Healthcare Berhad to have grown EPS from RM0.12 to RM0.57 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Apex Healthcare Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 7.2% to RM917m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:AHEALTH Earnings and Revenue History January 1st 2024

Are Apex Healthcare Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Apex Healthcare Berhad shares worth a considerable sum. Indeed, they hold RM147m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 8.2% of the company; visible skin in the game.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Apex Healthcare Berhad with market caps between RM918m and RM3.7b is about RM965k.

Apex Healthcare Berhad's CEO took home a total compensation package of RM321k in the year prior to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Apex Healthcare Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Apex Healthcare Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. The sweetener is that insiders have a mountain of stock, and the CEO remuneration is quite reasonable. The strong EPS improvement suggests the businesses is humming along. Apex Healthcare Berhad is certainly doing some things right and is well worth investigating. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Apex Healthcare Berhad (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

