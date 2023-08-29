Here's Why We Think Apollo Food Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APOLLO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Apollo Food Holdings Berhad (KLSE:APOLLO), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Apollo Food Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is Apollo Food Holdings Berhad Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Shareholders will be happy to know that Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's EPS has grown 30% each year, compound, over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Apollo Food Holdings Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.3% to 14%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since Apollo Food Holdings Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM364m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Apollo Food Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Apollo Food Holdings Berhad, with market caps under RM929m is around RM522k.

The Apollo Food Holdings Berhad CEO received total compensation of only RM53k in the year to April 2023. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Apollo Food Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Apollo Food Holdings Berhad's strong EPS growth. The fast growth bodes well while the very reasonable CEO pay assists builds some confidence in the board. So this stock is well worth an addition to your watchlist as it has the potential to provide great value to shareholders. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Apollo Food Holdings Berhad that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

