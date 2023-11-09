Here's Why We Think Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Ardmore Shipping's Improving Profits

In the last three years Ardmore Shipping's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Ardmore Shipping's EPS shot up from US$2.06 to US$3.40; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 65%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The music to the ears of Ardmore Shipping shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 27% to 36% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Ardmore Shipping Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Ardmore Shipping shares worth a considerable sum. To be specific, they have US$26m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Even though that's only about 4.8% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is Ardmore Shipping Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Ardmore Shipping's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for Ardmore Shipping (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

