Here's Why We Think Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Argentex Group (LON:AGFX). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Argentex Group's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Argentex Group's EPS shot up from UK£0.061 to UK£0.082; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 34%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. On the revenue front, Argentex Group has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 64% to UK£55m but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. If EBIT margins are able to stay balanced and this revenue growth continues, then we should see brighter days ahead.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Argentex Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£126m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Argentex Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Not only did Argentex Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£50k buying it. This is a good look for the company as it paints an optimistic picture for the future. It is also worth noting that it was Senior Independent Director Nigel Railton who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£30k, paying UK£1.04 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Argentex Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have UK£37m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 30% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Does Argentex Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors, Argentex Group's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Argentex Group. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

