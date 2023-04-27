Here's Why We Think ASML Holding (AMS:ASML) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in ASML Holding (AMS:ASML). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

ASML Holding's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, ASML Holding has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 41%, compound, over the last three years. That sort of growth rarely ever lasts long, but it is well worth paying attention to when it happens.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. While we note ASML Holding achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 37% to €24b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are ASML Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of ASML Holding, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. With a whopping €55m worth of shares as a group, insiders have plenty riding on the company's success. This should keep them focused on creating long term value for shareholders.

Is ASML Holding Worth Keeping An Eye On?

ASML Holding's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That sort of growth is nothing short of eye-catching, and the large investment held by insiders should certainly brighten the view of the company. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering ASML Holding for a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 1 warning sign for ASML Holding that you should be aware of.

