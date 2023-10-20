Here's Why We Think BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide BancFirst with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

BancFirst's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that BancFirst has managed to grow EPS by 26% per year over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away satisfied.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Our analysis has highlighted that BancFirst's revenue from operations did not account for all of their revenue in the previous 12 months, so our analysis of its margins might not accurately reflect the underlying business. EBIT margins for BancFirst remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 26% to US$608m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are BancFirst Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Shareholders in BancFirst will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending US$710k on shares in just twelve months. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Vice Chairman Dennis Brand for US$369k worth of shares, at about US$74.00 per share.

These recent buys aren't the only encouraging sign for shareholders, as a look at the shareholder registry for BancFirst will reveal that insiders own a significant piece of the pie. Owning 49% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. That means they have plenty of their own capital riding on the performance of the business!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because BancFirst's CEO, David Harlow, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations between US$2.0b and US$6.4b, like BancFirst, the median CEO pay is around US$6.8m.

The BancFirst CEO received total compensation of just US$876k in the year to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add BancFirst To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that BancFirst has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. Astute investors will want to keep this stock on watch. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for BancFirst that we have uncovered.

