Here's Why We Think Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Is Well Worth Watching

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Beacon Roofing Supply Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Beacon Roofing Supply has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. In impressive fashion, Beacon Roofing Supply's EPS grew from US$3.11 to US$5.90, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 90% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Beacon Roofing Supply maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 20% to US$8.4b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below.

You could base your opinion on past performance, of course, but you may also want to check this interactive graph of professional analyst EPS forecasts for Beacon Roofing Supply.

Are Beacon Roofing Supply Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While we did see insider selling of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in the last year, one single insider spent plenty more buying. Namely, company insider Martin Harrell out-laid US$750k for shares, at about US$58.34 per share. That certainly piques our interest.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Beacon Roofing Supply insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$19m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 0.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Beacon Roofing Supply Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Beacon Roofing Supply's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Beacon Roofing Supply deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Beacon Roofing Supply , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

