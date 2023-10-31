Here's Why We Think Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELF.A) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELF.A), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bel Fuse with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Bel Fuse Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Bel Fuse has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Bel Fuse's EPS shot up from US$3.73 to US$5.93; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 59%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The music to the ears of Bel Fuse shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 9.5% to 14% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Bel Fuse Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

The real kicker here is that Bel Fuse insiders spent a staggering US$812k on acquiring shares in just one year, without single share being sold in the meantime. The shareholders within the general public should find themselves expectant and certainly hopeful, that this large outlay signals prescient optimism for the business. Zooming in, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by company insider Christopher Bennett for US$774k worth of shares, at about US$41.00 per share.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for Bel Fuse bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. To be specific, they have US$43m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 6.3% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because on our analysis the CEO, Daniel Bernstein, is paid less than the median for similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalisations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like Bel Fuse, the median CEO pay is around US$3.6m.

The Bel Fuse CEO received total compensation of just US$825k in the year to December 2022. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does Bel Fuse Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Bel Fuse has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. Still, you should learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Bel Fuse.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

