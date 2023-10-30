Here's Why We Think Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Bell Equipment (JSE:BEL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Bell Equipment

How Fast Is Bell Equipment Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Bell Equipment's earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Outstandingly, Bell Equipment's EPS shot from R3.33 to R6.11, over the last year. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 84%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that Bell Equipment is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.5 percentage points to 7.7%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Bell Equipment is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R1.8b, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Story continues

Are Bell Equipment Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

In the last twelve months Bell Equipment insiders spent R251k on stock; good news for shareholders. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales. It is also worth noting that it was Group CEO & Executive Director Leon Goosen who made the biggest single purchase, worth R198k, paying R17.57 per share.

Is Bell Equipment Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Bell Equipment's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Most growth-seeking investors will find it hard to ignore that sort of explosive EPS growth. And indeed, it could be a sign that the business is at an inflection point. If this is the case, then keeping a watch over Bell Equipment could be in your best interest. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Bell Equipment , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, Bell Equipment isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.