Here's Why We Think Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Bonia Corporation Berhad (KLSE:BONIA), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Bonia Corporation Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Bonia Corporation Berhad Growing?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Bonia Corporation Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 45%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Bonia Corporation Berhad shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 13% to 20%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Bonia Corporation Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Bonia Corporation Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at RM94m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 25% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Bonia Corporation Berhad Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Bonia Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Bonia Corporation Berhad very closely. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Bonia Corporation Berhad (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to be mindful of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

