Here's Why We Think Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Boustead Plantations Berhad (KLSE:BPLANT). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Boustead Plantations Berhad's Improving Profits

Boustead Plantations Berhad has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. In impressive fashion, Boustead Plantations Berhad's EPS grew from RM0.11 to RM0.27, over the previous 12 months. It's a rarity to see 147% year-on-year growth like that.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. On the revenue front, Boustead Plantations Berhad has done well over the past year, growing revenue by 12% to RM1.2b but EBIT margin figures were less stellar, seeing a decline over the last 12 months. So it seems the future may hold further growth, especially if EBIT margins can remain steady.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Boustead Plantations Berhad's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Boustead Plantations Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a good habit to check into a company's remuneration policies to ensure that the CEO and management team aren't putting their own interests before that of the shareholder with excessive salary packages. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Boustead Plantations Berhad with market caps between RM908m and RM3.6b is about RM1.0m.

The CEO of Boustead Plantations Berhad was paid just RM107k in total compensation for the year ending December 2022. You could consider this pay as somewhat symbolic, which suggests the CEO does not need a lot of compensation to stay motivated. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Boustead Plantations Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Boustead Plantations Berhad's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? What's more, the fact that the CEO's compensation is quite reasonable is a sign that the company is conscious of excessive spending. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. You still need to take note of risks, for example - Boustead Plantations Berhad has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

