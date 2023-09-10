Here's Why We Think Brunel International (AMS:BRNL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Brunel International (AMS:BRNL). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Brunel International with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Brunel International Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Brunel International has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Brunel International's EPS skyrocketed from €0.52 to €0.77, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a commendable gain of 50%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Brunel International remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 22% to €1.3b. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Brunel International Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Brunel International, with market caps between €374m and €1.5b, is around €1.1m.

The Brunel International CEO received €1.0m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is Brunel International Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Brunel International's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With swiftly growing earnings, the best days may still be to come, and the modest CEO pay suggests the company is careful with cash. We think that based on its merits alone, this stock is worth watching into the future. Even so, be aware that Brunel International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

