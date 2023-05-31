Here's Why We Think C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide C.I. Holdings Berhad with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

C.I. Holdings Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. To the delight of shareholders, C.I. Holdings Berhad has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 60%, compound, over the last three years. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. C.I. Holdings Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 45% to RM5.3b. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

C.I. Holdings Berhad isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of RM530m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are C.I. Holdings Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So as you can imagine, the fact that C.I. Holdings Berhad insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Indeed, with a collective holding of 62%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. Intuition will tell you this is a good sign because it suggests they will be incentivised to build value for shareholders over the long term. In terms of absolute value, insiders have RM330m invested in the business, at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does C.I. Holdings Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

C.I. Holdings Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So based on this quick analysis, we do think it's worth considering C.I. Holdings Berhad for a spot on your watchlist. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for C.I. Holdings Berhad (2 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

