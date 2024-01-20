Here's Why We Think CAFCA (JSE:CAC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like CAFCA (JSE:CAC), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is CAFCA Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Strong earnings per share (EPS) results are an indicator of a company achieving solid profits, which investors look upon favourably and so the share price tends to reflect great EPS performance. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. It's an outstanding feat for CAFCA to have grown EPS from Z$232 to Z$1,520 in just one year. When you see earnings grow that quickly, it often means good things ahead for the company. This could point to the business hitting a point of inflection.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. CAFCA shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 25% to 30%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

JSE:CAC Earnings and Revenue History January 20th 2024

Since CAFCA is no giant, with a market capitalisation of R64m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CAFCA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in CAFCA will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Indeed, with a collective holding of 52%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes it apparent they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - a positive for shareholders with a sit and hold strategy. Although, with CAFCA being valued at R64m, this is a small company we're talking about. That means insiders only have Z$33m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

Does CAFCA Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

CAFCA's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching CAFCA very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for CAFCA (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

