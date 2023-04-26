Here's Why We Think Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Capricorn Metals (ASX:CMM). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Capricorn Metals with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Capricorn Metals Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Capricorn Metals has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Capricorn Metals' EPS skyrocketed from AU$0.14 to AU$0.21, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 49%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Capricorn Metals is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.1 percentage points to 42%, over the last year. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Capricorn Metals' future EPS 100% free.

Are Capricorn Metals Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Capricorn Metals followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at AU$244m. That equates to 15% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Capricorn Metals with market caps between AU$604m and AU$2.4b is about AU$1.6m.

The Capricorn Metals CEO received AU$1.4m in compensation for the year ending June 2022. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does Capricorn Metals Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Capricorn Metals has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. If you still have your doubts, remember too that company insiders have a considerable investment aligning themselves with the shareholders and CEO pay is quite modest compared to similarly sized companiess. The overarching message here is that Capricorn Metals has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Capricorn Metals that you need to take into consideration.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

