Here's Why We Think Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Cathedral Energy Services Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Cathedral Energy Services has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Cathedral Energy Services' EPS skyrocketed from CA$0.056 to CA$0.079, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a impressive gain of 41%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Cathedral Energy Services shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 3.5% to 6.9%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Cathedral Energy Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that Cathedral Energy Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at CA$56m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Those holdings account for over 29% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Cathedral Energy Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, Cathedral Energy Services' raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Cathedral Energy Services that we have uncovered.

