Here's Why We Think Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers (JSE:CAT) Is Well Worth Watching

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers (JSE:CAT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 54%. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 17% to R7.0b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R3.7b. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers in the previous 12 months. With that in mind, it's heartening that Terrence Moolman, the CEO, Founder & Executive Director of the company, paid R515k for shares at around R10.30 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers insiders own more than a third of the company. Owning 46% of the company, insiders have plenty riding on the performance of the the share price. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. With that sort of holding, insiders have about R1.7b riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the big picture. That's because Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' CEO, Terry Moolman, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers with market caps between R1.9b and R7.6b is about R14m.

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' CEO took home a total compensation package of R4.5m in the year prior to June 2023. First impressions seem to indicate a compensation policy that is favourable to shareholders. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers To Your Watchlist?

Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers' earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. To sweeten the deal, insiders have significant skin in the game with one even acquiring more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers deserves timely attention. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

