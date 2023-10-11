Here's Why We Think CEWE Stiftung KGaA (ETR:CWC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in CEWE Stiftung KGaA (ETR:CWC). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

CEWE Stiftung KGaA's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Over the last three years, CEWE Stiftung KGaA has grown EPS by 17% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. CEWE Stiftung KGaA maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 10% to €781m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are CEWE Stiftung KGaA Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. So it is good to see that CEWE Stiftung KGaA insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. We note that their impressive stake in the company is worth €180m. This totals to 29% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Looking very optimistic for investors.

Is CEWE Stiftung KGaA Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of CEWE Stiftung KGaA is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Now, you could try to make up your mind on CEWE Stiftung KGaA by focusing on just these factors, or you could also consider how its price-to-earnings ratio compares to other companies in its industry.

