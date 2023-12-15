Here's Why We Think Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Cheesecake Factory with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Cheesecake Factory's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Cheesecake Factory has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Outstandingly, Cheesecake Factory's EPS shot from US$0.98 to US$1.68, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 71% year-on-year growth like that.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Cheesecake Factory remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.2% to US$3.5b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Cheesecake Factory Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's pleasing to see company leaders with putting their money on the line, so to speak, because it increases alignment of incentives between the people running the business, and its true owners. Cheesecake Factory followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$130m. Investors will appreciate management having this amount of skin in the game as it shows their commitment to the company's future.

Is Cheesecake Factory Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Cheesecake Factory's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Cheesecake Factory very closely. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Cheesecake Factory that you should be aware of.

