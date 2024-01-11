Here's Why We Think Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (KLSE:CHGP) Is Well Worth Watching

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (KLSE:CHGP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 40%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Chin Hin Group Property Berhad maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 110% to RM600m. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

KLSE:CHGP Earnings and Revenue History January 11th 2024

Since Chin Hin Group Property Berhad is no giant, with a market capitalisation of RM499m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Chin Hin Group Property Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Chin Hin Group Property Berhad followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold RM73m worth of its stock. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 15% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Should You Add Chin Hin Group Property Berhad To Your Watchlist?

Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. So at the surface level, Chin Hin Group Property Berhad is worth putting on your watchlist; after all, shareholders do well when the market underestimates fast growing companies. Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (1 is a bit concerning!) that we have uncovered.

Although Chin Hin Group Property Berhad certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see companies with insider buying, then check out this handpicked selection of Malaysian companies that not only boast of strong growth but have also seen recent insider buying..

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

