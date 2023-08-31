Here's Why We Think Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (VTX:LISN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (VTX:LISN). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli grew its EPS by 14% per year. That growth rate is fairly good, assuming the company can keep it up.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.1% to CHF5.1b. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Owing to the size of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli, we wouldn't expect insiders to hold a significant proportion of the company. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth CHF551m. This suggests that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. These two factors are a huge highlight for the company which should be a strong contender your watchlists. Of course, just because Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli is growing does not mean it is undervalued. If you're wondering about the valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

