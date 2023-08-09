Here's Why We Think CI Resources (ASX:CII) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CI Resources (ASX:CII). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

CI Resources' Improving Profits

Investors and investment funds chase profits, and that means share prices tend rise with positive earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So for many budding investors, improving EPS is considered a good sign. Commendations have to be given in seeing that CI Resources grew its EPS from AU$0.064 to AU$0.19, in one short year. Even though that growth rate may not be repeated, that looks like a breakout improvement. Could this be a sign that the business has reached an inflection point?

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. While we note CI Resources achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 216% to AU$900m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Since CI Resources is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$127m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are CI Resources Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own CI Resources shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$37m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. That amounts to 29% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Should You Add CI Resources To Your Watchlist?

CI Resources' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. This level of EPS growth does wonders for attracting investment, and the large insider investment in the company is just the cherry on top. At times fast EPS growth is a sign the business has reached an inflection point, so there's a potential opportunity to be had here. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching CI Resources very closely. It is worth noting though that we have found 5 warning signs for CI Resources (3 shouldn't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

