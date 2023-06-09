Here's Why We Think Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

Citizens Financial Services' Earnings Per Share Are Growing

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. We can see that in the last three years Citizens Financial Services grew its EPS by 11% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Citizens Financial Services' revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EBIT margins for Citizens Financial Services remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 8.9% to US$82m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check Citizens Financial Services' balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are Citizens Financial Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's a necessity that company leaders act in the best interest of shareholders and so insider investment always comes as a reassurance to the market. So it is good to see that Citizens Financial Services insiders have a significant amount of capital invested in the stock. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$23m. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. As a percentage, this totals to 6.2% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

It means a lot to see insiders invested in the business, but shareholders may be wondering if remuneration policies are in their best interest. Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to Citizens Financial Services, with market caps between US$200m and US$800m, is around US$2.4m.

Citizens Financial Services' CEO took home a total compensation package of US$884k in the year prior to December 2022. That looks like a modest pay packet, and may hint at a certain respect for the interests of shareholders. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Citizens Financial Services To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of Citizens Financial Services is that it is growing profits. Earnings growth might be the main attraction for Citizens Financial Services, but the fun does not stop there. Boasting both modest CEO pay and considerable insider ownership, you'd argue this one is worthy of the watchlist, at least. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Citizens Financial Services that you need to take into consideration.

