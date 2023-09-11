Here's Why We Think Clarkson (LON:CKN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Clarkson (LON:CKN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Clarkson Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Clarkson has undergone a massive growth in earnings per share over the last three years. So much so that this three year growth rate wouldn't be a fair assessment of the company's future. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Clarkson's EPS shot up from UK£2.00 to UK£2.78; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a commendable gain of 39%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Clarkson maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 27% to UK£658m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Clarkson Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Clarkson followers will find comfort in knowing that insiders have a significant amount of capital that aligns their best interests with the wider shareholder group. Indeed, they hold UK£19m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. While their ownership only accounts for 2.3%, this is still a considerable amount at stake to encourage the business to maintain a strategy that will deliver value to shareholders.

Should You Add Clarkson To Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Clarkson's strong EPS growth. Further, the high level of insider ownership is impressive and suggests that the management appreciates the EPS growth and has faith in Clarkson's continuing strength. On the balance of its merits, solid EPS growth and company insiders who are aligned with the shareholders would indicate a business that is worthy of further research. Even so, be aware that Clarkson is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

