Here's Why We Think ClearView Wealth (ASX:CVW) Is Well Worth Watching

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like ClearView Wealth (ASX:CVW). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide ClearView Wealth with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

ClearView Wealth's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, ClearView Wealth has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, ClearView Wealth's EPS catapulted from AU$0.0073 to AU$0.018, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 141% year-on-year growth like that.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. It's noted that, last year, ClearView Wealth's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. To cut to the chase ClearView Wealth's EBIT margins dropped last year, and so did its revenue. This is less than stellar for the company.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

ClearView Wealth isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$311m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are ClearView Wealth Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

We haven't seen any insiders selling ClearView Wealth shares, in the last year. With that in mind, it's heartening that Geoff Black, the Independent Chairman of the company, paid AU$25k for shares at around AU$0.49 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Recent insider purchases of ClearView Wealth stock is not the only way management has kept the interests of the general public shareholders in mind. Namely, ClearView Wealth has a very reasonable level of CEO pay. For companies with market capitalisations between AU$151m and AU$602m, like ClearView Wealth, the median CEO pay is around AU$943k.

ClearView Wealth's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$515k in the year leading up to June 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when it's reasonable, that gives a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add ClearView Wealth To Your Watchlist?

ClearView Wealth's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Not to mention the company's insiders have been adding to their portfolios and the CEO's remuneration policy looks to have had shareholders in mind seeing as it's quite modest for the company size. It could be that ClearView Wealth is at an inflection point, given the EPS growth. If so, then its potential for further gains probably merit a spot on your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for ClearView Wealth (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

