Here's Why We Think Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Quickly Is Coca-Cola Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. Coca-Cola managed to grow EPS by 11% per year, over three years. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note Coca-Cola achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 6.4% to US$46b. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Coca-Cola Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$250b company like Coca-Cola. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Indeed, they have a considerable amount of wealth invested in it, currently valued at US$1.7b. While that is a lot of skin in the game, we note this holding only totals to 0.7% of the business, which is a result of the company being so large. This still shows shareholders there is a degree of alignment between management and themselves.

Is Coca-Cola Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Coca-Cola is that it is growing profits. To add an extra spark to the fire, significant insider ownership in the company is another highlight. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Still, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Coca-Cola.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

