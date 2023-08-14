Here's Why We Think COG Financial Services (ASX:COG) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in COG Financial Services (ASX:COG). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is COG Financial Services Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, COG Financial Services has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 58%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note COG Financial Services achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 12% to AU$332m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since COG Financial Services is no giant, with a market capitalisation of AU$263m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are COG Financial Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

While some insiders did sell some of their holdings in COG Financial Services, one lone insider trumped that with significant stock purchases. To be exact, Executive Director and Head of Finance Broking & Aggregation Cameron McCullagh put their money where their mouth is, paying AU$1.1m at an average of price of AU$1.38 per share That certainly piques our interest.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that COG Financial Services insiders have a valuable investment in the business. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at AU$61m. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. As a percentage, this totals to 23% of the shares on issue for the business, an appreciable amount considering the market cap.

Is COG Financial Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

COG Financial Services' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. The icing on the cake is that insiders own a large chunk of the company and one has even been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest COG Financial Services belongs near the top of your watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 2 warning signs for COG Financial Services that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

