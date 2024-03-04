Here's Why We Think Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Might Deserve Your Attention Today

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Colliers International Group's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. Colliers International Group boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$1.07 to US$1.31, in the last year. That's a 23% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Colliers International Group's EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. While this may raise concerns, investors should investigate the reasoning behind this.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Colliers International Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a CA$8.0b company like Colliers International Group. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enviable stake in the company, worth US$1.1b. This totals to 14% of shares in the company. Enough to lead management's decision making process down a path that brings the most benefit to shareholders. Very encouraging.

Does Colliers International Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Colliers International Group is a growing business, which is encouraging. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. The combination definitely favoured by investors so consider keeping the company on a watchlist. We should say that we've discovered 3 warning signs for Colliers International Group (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

